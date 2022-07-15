Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Rodriguez was promoted Thursday to make his first start in the majors since June 11. He only surrendered three runs but allowed 11 baserunners across 5.2 innings to take the loss against the Guardians. Rodriguez will be a candidate to earn starts in the second half of the campaign, though both Rony Garcia (shoulder) and Matt Manning (shoulder) are in the midst of rehab assignments.
More News
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Allows 11 baserunners in return•
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Confirmed to start Thursday•
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Demoted after rough outing•
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Sent down following rough start•
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Blasted for 10 runs•
-
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Cleared to make next start•