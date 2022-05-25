Rodriguez is listed as the Tigers' scheduled starter for Saturday's game against the Guardians in Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Rodriguez will make a second straight turn through the Detroit rotation, more so because the Tigers currently have six starters on the injured list rather than as a result of his performance in his first MLB start Monday. Though the right-hander lasted five innings and took a no-decision against the Twins, he gave up four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four. How Rodriguez performs against the Guardians will likely determine whether he or Rony Garcia sticks around as the Tigers' No. 5 starter when Matt Manning (shoulder) likely returns from the IL next week.