Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday and is scheduled to start Monday against the Guardians.

The 24-year-old made the Opening Day roster and pitched in one game for Detroit before being sent to Toledo, and he'll now rejoin the big-league club. Rodriguez has a 3.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 21:13 K:BB over 22.2 innings at Triple-A this year, and he'll now receive a look in the Tigers' starting rotation with the unit sustaining yet another injury. Eduardo Rodriguez (ribs) was placed on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.