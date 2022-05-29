Rodriguez was removed from Sunday's start against the Guardians with an apparent lower-body injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 24-year-old had allowed only two singles through four scoreless innings Sunday, but he appeared to tweak something when throwing his warmup pitches ahead of the fifth and subsequently limped off the field. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, leaving Rodriguez's availability for his next turn through the rotation up in the air.