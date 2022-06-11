Rodriguez (0-2) went 4.1 innings and took the loss against Toronto on Friday, allowing eight runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking two.

Rodriguez was tagged for eight earned runs on Friday, giving up three home runs, two two-RBI doubles, and an RBI single before he was pulled in the middle of the fifth inning. The young righty hasn't seen much time this season, pitching in just five games total, starting in four of them. With Eduardo Rodriguez still on the shelf and Casey Mize set to undergo Tommy John surgery, the Tigers will have a tough decision on if they want to stick with Rodriguez and his 11.51 ERA or look elsewhere for pitching help.