The Tigers plan to recall Rodriguez from Triple-A Toledo to have him pitch in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez is expected to be designated as the 29th man for the twin bill, but the Tigers haven't indicated whether he'll be in line for a traditional start in the nightcap or if he'll be deployed as a bulk reliever. Either way, Rodriguez profiles as the Tigers pitcher most likely to factor into any decision. Over 26 innings at the big-league level in 2022, Rodriguez has generated a 10.04 ERA and 1.85 WHIP.