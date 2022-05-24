Rodriguez allowed four runs on four hits across five innings and did not factor into the decision Monday against the Twins. He walked three and struck out four.

Making his first career MLB start, Rodriguez got into a hole early, as he allowed a first-inning grand slam to Max Kepler with just one out. The 24-year-old turned things around, however, and allowed only one more hit following the grand slam while retiring 14 additional batters. Rodriguez is currently slated to toe the rubber again Saturday against Cleveland, and if he can avoid big mistakes in the early going, he might be able to turn in a better overall line and possibly pick up his first win in the majors.