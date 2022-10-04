Rodriguez is serving as the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners. He is expected to pitch in Game 2.
It remains unclear whether Rodriguez will work as a traditional starter or if he will follow an opener. He has a 10.04 ERA in 26 MLB innings and a 4.98 ERA in 99.1 innings at Triple-A. Rodriguez has not logged more than four innings in an appearance since Aug. 31 at Triple-A, so following an opener would greatly increase his chances of being the pitcher of record after five innings.
