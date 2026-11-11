Pagan signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Tigers on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Pagan will head to Detroit on a deal that will pay him $1 million more than the $10 million mutual option he turned down with the Reds in October. The 35-year-old righty turned in a 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 45:11 K:BB over 42.2 innings in 2026 while converting 25 of his 28 save opportunities. Now that Kenley Jansen is a free agent, the door is wide open for Pagan to immediately slot in as the Tigers' new closer.