Briceno re-signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers.

Briceno platooned as both a starter and reliever for High-A Lakeland, posting a 3.59 ERA across 57.2 innings. Despite a solid season, the 26-year-old has never been promoted past High-A, and is a long shot to ever see big-league action. For now, he will add organizational depth to the Tigers farm system.