The Tigers signed De Jesus to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

De Jesus made two relief appearances for the Marlins in 2023 before spending the last two seasons pitching in Korea, where he posted a 3.81 ERA and 343:88 K:BB over 335 innings. The left-hander will make $1.3 million if in the majors, but De Jesus is likelier to begin the 2026 season in the rotation at Triple-A Toledo.