Tigers' Enmanuel De Jesus: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers optioned De Jesus to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
De Jesus was hammered for seven runs (five earned) while throwing 49 pitches over 1.1 innings in an ugly relief outing Tuesday versus the Brewers. He will be replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by Burch Smith.
More News
-
Tigers' Enmanuel De Jesus: Hit hard Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Enmanuel De Jesus: Earns first MLB win Friday•
-
Tigers' Enmanuel De Jesus: Wins bullpen spot•
-
Tigers' Enmanuel De Jesus: Likely to make team?•
-
Tigers' Enmanuel De Jesus: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Tigers' Enmanuel De Jesus: Lands NRI deal with Tigers•