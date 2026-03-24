De Jesus will be included on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers made their final cut of the spring Tuesday by sending Brenan Hanifee down to Triple-A, ensuring that De Jesus will be in the team's bullpen to begin the season. The 29-year-old was a non-roster invitee to spring training and turned heads while pitching nine innings without allowing an earned run in the Grapefruit League. He also gave up just one earned run and struck out 11 batters across 7.1 innings while representing Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He'll likely begin the year in a middle-relief role, but he could quickly ascend the leverage ladder if his dominance continues.