Tigers' Enrique Burgos: Exits with apparent injury
Burgos exited Monday's game against the Nationals with an apparent leg injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Burgos appeared to injury his knee after slipping during his delivery. He is in camp as a non-roster invitee and is a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, having recorded a 5.60 ERA at the Triple-A level last year. An injury certainly wouldn't help his chances.
