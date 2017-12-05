Tigers' Enrique Burgos: Joins Tigers on minor-league deal
Burgos signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Burgos failed to make a major-league appearance last season for the first time since 2014, instead splitting time between Arizona and Atlanta's Triple-A affiliates and struggling to a 5.60 ERA and 39:26 K:BB across 35.1 innings. The 27-year-old has flashed high strikeout potential in the past -- fanning an impressive 82 batters in 68.1 innings during a pair of major-league stints with the Diamondbacks in 2015 and 2016 -- but he'll need to lower his walk rate (5.9 career BB/9) if he wants to make it back to the big-league bullpen next season.
More News
-
Braves' Enrique Burgos: Designated for assignment•
-
Braves' Enrique Burgos: Dealt to Braves•
-
Diamondbacks' Enrique Burgos: DFA'd by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Enrique Burgos: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Enrique Burgos: Shaky again Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Enrique Burgos: Blows save but vultures win against Atlanta•
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...