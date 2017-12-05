Burgos signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Burgos failed to make a major-league appearance last season for the first time since 2014, instead splitting time between Arizona and Atlanta's Triple-A affiliates and struggling to a 5.60 ERA and 39:26 K:BB across 35.1 innings. The 27-year-old has flashed high strikeout potential in the past -- fanning an impressive 82 batters in 68.1 innings during a pair of major-league stints with the Diamondbacks in 2015 and 2016 -- but he'll need to lower his walk rate (5.9 career BB/9) if he wants to make it back to the big-league bullpen next season.