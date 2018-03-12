Burgos was pulled from Monday's game against the Nationals with a groin strain, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Burgos suffered the injury after slipping on the mound. The recovery timetable is not yet clear, though the 27-year-old is a long shot to make the Opening Day roster. He owns a solid 27.4 percent strikeout rate in 68.1 career innings at the the major-league level, but his 5.27 ERA and 12.7 percent walk rate are too high for him to be an important part of a big-league bullpen.