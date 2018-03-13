The Tigers reassigned Burgos (groin) to their minor-league camp Tuesday.

Burgos had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee and was vying for a spot in the Detroit bullpen, but his hopes may have been spoiled after he suffered a groin strain in his most recent Grapefruit League outing Monday against the Nationals. Once he's back to full strength, Burgos will likely settle into a relief role at Triple-A Toledo.