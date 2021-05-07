Ramirez had his contract selected by the Tigers on Friday.
The 31-year-old failed to make the Opening Day roster but will join the big-league roster five weeks into the season. Ramirez has six appearances out of the bullpen for the Mets last season and surrendered one run on eight hits with a 9:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings.
