Ramirez (pectoral) has been doing some activity at the Tigers' spring training facility recently, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez has been on the 10-day injured list since May 8 due to a right pectorals strain, but he appears to be making some progress in his recovery. However, manager A.J. Hinch didn't provide specifics regarding when Ramirez could return to game action.
