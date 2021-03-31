The Tigers reassigned Ramirez on Tuesday to their alternate training site in Toledo.

The team already informed Ramirez that he wouldn't make the Opening Day roster and this move makes it official. The righty pitched well this spring, posting a 0.77 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings, and he could certainly get called up at some point given his MLB experience.

