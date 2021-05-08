Ramirez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right pectoralis strain Saturday.
Ramirez's contract was selected by the Tigers on Friday, but he didn't appear in the series opener against the Twins. Right-hander Joe Jimenez was recalled in a corresponding move.
