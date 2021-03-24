Ramirez was informed Wednesday that he won't be included on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez, who had been competing for a bullpen role, will remain with the Tigers for the remainder of the Grapefruit League season before heading to the team's alternate training site. If Ramirez doesn't receive a call-up prior to the start of the minor-league season, he'll likely report to Triple-A Toledo, where he could be an option to pitch in relief or as a starter. Ramirez has posted a 0.77 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB in 11.2 innings over his five appearances this spring.