Ramirez (pectoral) is expected to throw 2-to-3 innings in his next rehab outing Thursday for Triple-A Toledo, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Ramirez has been stellar through his first two rehab appearances, striking out three over 3.1 perfect innings. If Ramirez's strained right pectoral checks out fine coming out of Thursday's outing, he could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list a few days later. He'll likely fill a multi-inning relief role for Detroit once activated.