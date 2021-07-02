Ramirez (pectoral) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the White Sox.

Ramirez was called up by Detroit on May 7 but he landed on the injured list just a day later without pitching in a big-league game. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo June 18 and wound up making four appearances, allowing three runs on four hits across eight innings. He'll now rejoin the Tigers' bullpen, where he figures to pitch primarily in long relief.