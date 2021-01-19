Ramirez joined the Tigers as a non-roster invitee Tuesday.
Ramirez threw 14.1 innings of relief for the Mets last season, allowing just a single earned run. It took quite a bit of good fortune to get to that number, as seen in his .179 BABIP and 100 percent strand rate, but he's been a competent pitcher for most of his nine-year career, posting a career 4.31 ERA.
