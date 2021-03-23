Ramirez tossed three scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays and has a 0.77 ERA this spring.

Ramirez, who is in camp as a non-roster invitee, has made a strong case for a roster spot with the 0.77 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and nine strikeouts across 11.2 innings. The veteran reliever posted a 0.63 ERA and 0.84 WHIP across 14.1 innings for the Mets in 2020, so while it's not a huge sample size, Ramirez has pitched well recently and could stick on a Detroit team in need of reliable bullpen options.