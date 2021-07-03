Ramirez (pectoral) allowed a run on two hits across 2.2 innings in Friday's 8-2 loss to the White Sox.

Friday was Ramirez's season debut. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts across six innings in four rehab appearances with Triple-A Toledo. The right-hander was solid in limited time with the Mets last year, posting a 0.63 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings. He is expected to fill a bulk relief role going forward.