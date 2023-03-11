Haase went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Haase now has three home runs in just 20 spring at-bats, which has helped propel him to a strong .986 OPS. The catcher has a career .720 OPS, so any gains there this season would be a welcome sight. With Tucker Barnhart now in Chicago, Haase is the unquestioned No. 1 backstop, and he could make a run at the 22 home runs and 61 RBI he recorded back in 2021, both of which were career highs. He also had a career-high 351 at-bats that season.