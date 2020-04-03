Haase and fellow catcher Grayson Greiner could both make the team behind starter Austin Romine when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Haase seems to have the leg up on Greiner for the backup catcher role, but with a compacted schedule on the horizon and rosters likely being expanded to include as many as 30 players, many teams may opt to carry three catchers. It remains to be seen how playing time will shake out once the regular season is able to begin, but Haase won't have a ton of fantasy value unless he's starting more often than not.