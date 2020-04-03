Tigers' Eric Haase: Could be one of three catchers
Haase and fellow catcher Grayson Greiner could both make the team behind starter Austin Romine when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Haase seems to have the leg up on Greiner for the backup catcher role, but with a compacted schedule on the horizon and rosters likely being expanded to include as many as 30 players, many teams may opt to carry three catchers. It remains to be seen how playing time will shake out once the regular season is able to begin, but Haase won't have a ton of fantasy value unless he's starting more often than not.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
We've all gotten used to high-end starting pitchers going earlier than ever, but is some correction...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Scherzer
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...