Haase earned American League Rookie of the Month honors for July after slashing .265/.319/.627 in the month with nine home runs and 29 RBI.

Haase exploded onto the scene in July by hitting half of his season total of 18 home runs and recording more than half of his 46 RBI. The 28-year-old has surprisingly emerged as an everyday player for the Tigers, and his grip on playing time got stronger when Jake Rogers (forearm) hit the injured list on July 19. Haase should remain entrenched in Detroit's lineup, and while he likely won't keep up July's productivity the rest of the season, he should still maintain fantasy relevance in his current role.