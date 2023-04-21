site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Eric Haase: Out of lineup Friday
RotoWire Staff
Apr 21, 2023
3:41 pm ET
Haase isn't starting Friday against the Orioles.
Haase has been on a much-needed hot streak lately, slashing .467/.500/.533 in 16 plate appearances over the last seven days. He'll take a seat Friday, allowing Jake Rogers to start behind the dish and bat ninth.
