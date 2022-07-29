site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Eric Haase: Out of lineup Friday
Haase isn't starting Friday's game against the Blue Jays.
Haase is resting after he went 0-for-7 with an RBI and two strikeouts over the last two games. Tucker Barnhart is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
