Tigers' Eric Haase: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Haase is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals.
Haase is hitting .288/.300/.525 with three home runs, 17 strikeouts and one walk in 16 games this month. Tucker Barnhart will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
