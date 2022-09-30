site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-eric-haase-remains-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Eric Haase: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2022
at
2:33 pm ET
•
1 min read
Haase isn't starting Friday against the Twins.
Haase has gone 2-for-8 with two runs, three walks and a strikeout over the last four matchups but will be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. Tucker Barnhart is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read