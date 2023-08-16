Haase is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Haase had started in three of the last four games -- two at catcher and one in left field -- but he'll head to the bench Wednesday as Jake Rogers and Akil Baddoo step in at those respective positions. The Tigers still appear to view Haase primarily as a catcher, and Rogers should remain the team's preferred option behind the plate given Haase's season-long struggles. Among the 275 players in the majors with at least 250 plate appearances this season, Haase ranks 274th with a 44 wRC+.