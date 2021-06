Haase went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's 9-8 loss to the White Sox.

Haase failed to reach in his first two at-bats of the night but singled, homered and walked in his final three plate appearances. Friday was his second multi-hit and multi-RBI performance in his last three games as he's now slashing .250/.318/.567 with five homers, eight RBI, 12 runs scored since being promoted May 12.