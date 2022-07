Haase is starting at catcher and batting fourth in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Tucker Barnhart, who is 0-for-10 across his last four games, will take a seat. Haase has been seeing more playing time recently, and while he only has a .215 average and .650 OPS this season, he does have three home runs across his last nine games. The power potential makes Haase an interesting flier from the cleanup spot.