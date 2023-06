Haase is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Haase will head to the bench for the day game, with Jake Rogers getting the nod behind the plate. Haase has regained primary catching duties, but both players have struggled. Haase has a .596 OPS, while Rogers is a little better with a .640 OPS, though he's batting just .156. The two only hold appeal in deeper fantasy formats.