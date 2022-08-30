site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-eric-haase-takes-seat-tuesday-849503 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Eric Haase: Takes seat Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Haase isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Haase went 1-for-4 with a pair of runs Sunday and is hitting .250 over his last seven games. Tucker Barnhart will catch and bat eighth Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read