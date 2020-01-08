Play

Haase was traded from Cleveland to Detroit in exchange for cash considerations Wednesday.

Trades between division rivals aren't common, but Cleveland likely isn't worried about trading a player who was recently designated for assignment to a team which won 47 games last season. Haase has played just 19 major-league games but showed good power in 102 games for Triple-A Columbus last season, hitting 28 homers with a lopsided .226/.315/.517 slash line.

More News
Our Latest Stories