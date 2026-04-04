Valdez (1-0) collected the win in Friday's 4-0 victory over St. Louis, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw recorded his second straight quality start to begin his tenure with the Tigers. Valdez tossed 61 of 91 pitches for strikes, and through 12 innings with Detroit he's delivered a 0.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Minnesota.