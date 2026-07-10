Tigers' Framber Valdez: Fans nine across seven innings

Valdez (5-6) earned the win Thursday against the Athletics, allowing one run on three hits while striking out nine over seven innings.

Valdez dominated from the outset, striking out the side in the first inning and retiring the first 11 batters he faced before pelting Shea Langeliers with a slider. He generated 18 whiffs Thursday, and his only run allowed came in the fifth on a fielder's choice. The left-hander heads into the All-Star break with his recent results having been inconsistent. Over his last nine starts, Valdez owns a 3.59 ERA with five outings of one run or fewer and four starts in which he allowed at least four runs. On the year, he owns a 4.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 87:36 K:BB across 107.2 innings.