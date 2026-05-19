Valdez (2-3) took the loss Monday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out three.

The 32-year-old left-hander was mostly ineffective Monday, inducing just four whiffs while falling one walk short of his season worst. Valdez has been a boom-or-bust fantasy player so far in 2026, as he's given up two runs or fewer in seven starts while yielding at least four in the other three. He'll be searching for some consistency during his next scheduled outing in Baltimore, where Valdez will carry a lackluster 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 45:21 K:BB over 55 innings.