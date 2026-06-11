Tigers' Framber Valdez: Struggles with homers in loss

Valdez (3-5) picked up the loss in Wednesday in the 6-4 defeat to the Twins where he allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings.

Valdez gave up two home runs to Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton, which accounted for all of his earned runs in the game. The lefty only pitched 75 pitches before exiting the game and earned his third loss in his last five starts. The All-Star's strikeout percentage this year is down 4.7 percent, which has made it so more runners are on base and Valdez has had to pitch inefficiently in many starts.