Valdez (10-12) allowed two runs on four hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Nationals. He walked three and struck out six.

Valdez was nearly perfect through five innings, allowing just a single and a couple of walks. However, the southpaw ran into trouble in the sixth when he allowed the first three batters to reach to make the score 1-0 Washington before he eventually got the hook. While the outing ended on a sour note, it was still another mostly good performance for Valdez, who posted a 1.93 ERA and 19 strikeouts across 23.1 innings in September. The veteran is not scheduled to take the mound again in 2026, so he'll finish his first season in Detroit with a 4.03 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 135 strikeouts across 174 innings. After signing a three-year, $115 million contract with the Tigers in the offseason, Valdez's final stat line is a disappointment compared to the numbers he regularly posted in Houston, but he'll have the chance to restore some fantasy value if he looks good early in 2027.