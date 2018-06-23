Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Activated for Saturday start
The Tigers activated Liriano (hamstring) from the 10-day disabled list Friday ahead of his Saturday start against the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The southpaw owns a 3.90 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and a 45:29 K/BB in 57.2 innings this year and will face a tough Cleveland lineup in his first assignment back from the DL. That test is probably best avoided for most fantasy leagues, but Liriano should continue to provide at least flawed strikeout upside for deeper formats many times this season.
