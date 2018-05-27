Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Allows five earned runs
Liriano (3-2) allowed five earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out eight across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the White Sox.
Liriano pitched relatively well through four innings before allowing three home runs to the next seven batters he faced. Homers haven't been much of a problem for him this season, so that issue may be isolated to his start Saturday. However, as they have throughout his career, walks continue to hold Liriano back from reaching his highest potential. He has walked at least three batters in seven of his past 10 starts, which has played a role in him pitching five or fewer innings in four of those 10 starts.
