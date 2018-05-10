Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Can't find plate Wednesday
Liriano didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over four innings while striking out three.
The veteran threw only 41 of 81 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and Liriano has now walked multiple batters in all seven of his starts this season. His 3.35 ERA is respectable, but his 29:20 K:BB in 40.1 innings suggests he's been more lucky than good. He'll next take the mound Tuesday at home against Cleveland.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Throws seven strong in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Earns win Saturday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Walks four in no-decision Sunday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Grabs another win Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Will now start Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Sunday's start postponed•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...