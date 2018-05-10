Liriano didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over four innings while striking out three.

The veteran threw only 41 of 81 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and Liriano has now walked multiple batters in all seven of his starts this season. His 3.35 ERA is respectable, but his 29:20 K:BB in 40.1 innings suggests he's been more lucky than good. He'll next take the mound Tuesday at home against Cleveland.