Liriano allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks across 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees Thursday. He struck out two.

Liriano was roughed up by a tough New York lineup, with sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres each taking him deep. The veteran lefty now has a disappointing 4.96 ERA this season as he continues to be hard to trust in fantasy. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the White Sox.