Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Cleared for rehab start
Liriano (hamstring) will make a minor-league rehab start Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Liriano said he felt good after throwing 60 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, clearing the way for him to join a minor-league affiliate for a rehab start. If all goes well during Sunday's outing, Liriano could make his next start for the Tigers. Prior to landing on the disabled list, Liriano compiled a 3.90 ERA across 57.2 innings (10 starts).
